Clicks director Nonkululeko Gobodo quits for 'personal reasons'

15 September 2020 - 19:20
Clicks was engulfed in controversy recently over a racist hair care advert. File photo.
The Clicks Group on Tuesday confirmed the resignation of non-executive director Nonkululeko Gobodo for "personal reasons".

Her resignation was effective as of Monday.

"We would like to thank Nonku for her valuable insights and contribution to the board and to the audit and risk committee over the past three years, and wish her every success in her present and future undertakings,” said chairperson David Nurek.

Gobodo’s resignation comes almost a week after she told Sowetan that she should have followed up on questions she asked Clicks executives on their plans to adequately communicate with black customers.

“My daughter had educated me on brands not understanding their black customers, so with this knowledge I was asking the executives, 'how do you talk to your black customers?'" Gobodo told the publication.

Clicks came under fierce scrutiny over a racist TRESemmé hair care advert that triggered EFF protests at stores around the country.

The company has since apologised and in an agreement with the EFF undertook to withdraw TRESemmé products and replace them with local ones.

Clicks also undertook to award scholarships for pharmaceutical studies to black female students.

