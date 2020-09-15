Florida kidnap attempt 'a reminder of human trafficking reality' in SA

The police have responded to the public outcry regarding human trafficking in SA.

In a statement on Tuesday, police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said national SAPS commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole has highlighted the seriousness with which human trafficking and related crimes are being dealt with by the police and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks).

Naidoo cited a recent incident in which a man was captured on CCTV footage attempting to grab a four-year-old girl while under the watchful eye of her mother at a pizza shop in Florida, west of Johannesburg, last week.

“The incident that occurred on September 10 is a stark reminder of the realities of these type of crimes,” he said. “While the suspect was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and that this was not a case of human trafficking, this has been a reminder to both the authorities as well as every inhabitant of this country of the level of vigilance we need to employ to ensure that people are and feel safe.”