South Africa

Glenwood toddler critical after pit bull attack

15 September 2020 - 06:59
A KwaZulu-Natal toddler is in a critical condition after being attacked by a pitbull. File photo.
A KwaZulu-Natal toddler is in a critical condition after being attacked by a pitbull. File photo.
Image: artman1/123rf.com

A KwaZulu-Natal toddler is in a critical condition after being mauled by a pit bull, paramedics said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at a residence in Glenwood, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday afternoon, said emergency services provider Netcare 911.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a three-year-old male had sustained serious injuries after being mauled by a pit bull. The patient was stabilised on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” said paramedics.

The exact circumstances around the incident remain unclear.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Child, five, attacked by family dogs, mom also bitten as she saves boy

A five-year-old boy and his mother were bitten by their dogs on Sunday evening.
News
1 month ago

Owner of dogs that ripped off man's arm fails in court bid to escape blame

The owner of three dogs that ripped off a man's arm in an unprovoked attack has failed in a Supreme Court of Appeal attempt to avoid paying up to ...
News
2 days ago

Family rejects plea deal after dog mauls five-year-old in park

The family of a five-year-old boy whose ears were bitten off by a pit bull terrier is enraged by a proposed plea from the dog owner to escape jail ...
News
1 month ago

READ MORE:

Owner of dogs that ripped off man's arm fails in court bid to escape blame

The owner of three dogs that ripped off a man's arm in an unprovoked attack has failed in a Supreme Court of Appeal attempt to avoid paying up to ...
News
2 days ago

Family rejects plea deal after dog mauls five-year-old in park

The family of a five-year-old boy whose ears were bitten off by a pit bull terrier is enraged by a proposed plea from the dog owner to escape jail ...
News
1 month ago

Pit bull shot while trying to save injured owner from armed robbers

A Durban pensioner and his pit bull were shot during an armed robbery at his home in Northdene, south of Durban, on Tuesday night.
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  2. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  3. State capture: Dudu Myeni did do SAA, and ditto for SOEs News
  4. DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango calls it a day News
  5. ANC's Zim trip: home affairs to probe whether delegation flouted lockdown rules News

Latest Videos

Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
X