Glenwood toddler critical after pit bull attack

A KwaZulu-Natal toddler is in a critical condition after being mauled by a pit bull, paramedics said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at a residence in Glenwood, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday afternoon, said emergency services provider Netcare 911.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a three-year-old male had sustained serious injuries after being mauled by a pit bull. The patient was stabilised on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” said paramedics.

The exact circumstances around the incident remain unclear.

TimesLIVE