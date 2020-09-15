South Africa

Hawks raid homes of 18 eThekwini officials and service providers linked to R700m corruption investigation

15 September 2020 - 11:18
Hawks investigators during a raid outside Durban last year. This week the Hawks raided 18 residences in and around Durban as part of investigations into corruption in the water and sanitation department.
Image: Orrin Singh

Members of the Hawks and other units combating corruption raided the homes of 18 eThekwini officials and service providers who may have had a hand in corruption and fraud to the tune of R700m.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed to TimesLIVE that the raids formed part of ongoing investigations into allegations of corruption in the eThekwini water and sanitation department.

“We have raided 18 addresses, all of which are private residences within Durban and surrounding areas that belong to employees of the municipality and service providers linked to the municipality.” 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

