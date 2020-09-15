How Covid-19 turned out to be good news for rhinos

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought an unexpected benefit to rhinos and other wildlife — a decrease in poaching during the first half of the year.

The International Rhino Foundation said this on Tuesday when it released the 2020 state of the rhino report outlining current conservation trends, including the effect of the global pandemic on the world’s five species of rhinoceros.

It said that, in response to the pandemic, countries around the world closed borders and restricted international and domestic travel. With an increased military and police presence, regular checkpoints enacted and government parks and private reserves closed to outside visitors, local poaching gangs found it risky to move people without raising suspicions, the foundation said.

International travel restrictions closed wildlife trafficking routes to China and Vietnam, the largest black markets for rhino horn.

The foundation said as lockdown restrictions started to ease in many countries, poaching was on the rise again, increasing concerns that the devastation of local economies and widespread job losses caused by the pandemic could push more people into rhino poaching.

The foundation said that in Africa, the black rhino population increased slightly, to 5,630 from 5,500 in 2019.

“The species remains critically endangered and at a fraction of the 65,000 historical population level in 1970. Only about 2,300 remained in the early 1990s, and the population is forecast to continue to make small gains,” the foundation said.

The foundation said in some local areas, gains may be higher than expected. It said Zimbabwe’s Bubye Valley reported 13.8% population growth during the first six months of 2020.

Africa’s other species, the white rhino, has been facing declines over the past two years because of intensive poaching.

“The population is estimated to be hovering around 18,000 animals. Concerns remain that the species will continue to face declines this year.”

The foundation said 900 rhinos were killed by criminals in Africa in 2018, nearly one every 10 hours.

SA recently reported that poaching dropped from 319 animals in the first half of 2019 to 166 in the first half of 2020.