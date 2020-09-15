'Isolation kills a person before they die': Reflections from the front line

Sister Tryphina Zwane’s calm presence belies the fear and worry she faces daily on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fear is real for Zwane, who contracted the virus herself. Unlike some of her colleagues though, she survived.

“I’m deeply touched when I hear the news of colleagues that have passed away. It scares me as a front-line worker, but it also pushes you to be extra careful to wear PPE [personal protective gear] and not to make mistakes.”

Zwane has been working with Doctors Without Borders for about four months and is based at the Sediba Clinic in Pretoria. Here the medical staff - many of them supported by Doctors Without Borders - treat mainly foreign nationals and migrants, as the spectre of the pandemic hovers ominously overhead.