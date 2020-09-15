Judgment gives mining-affected communities power to 'make informed decisions'

The Amadiba Crisis Committee, which was formed to oppose titanium mining in Xolobeni in the Eastern Cape, has welcomed a Pretoria high court judgment which held that communities affected by mining should be furnished with copies of applications for mining rights.

The judgment means the department of minerals and energy must give a copies of mining applications to interested and affected parties on demand. The companies can hide only sensitive financial information.

The committee said this meant for example that the so called “social and labour plans” (SLPs) in the applications are no longer secret to communities. These plans set out how mining companies intend to share some of the benefits that flow from mining.

“From today, when communities also can demand to see the mining applications, they can take an informed decision and are not so easy to be fooled,” the committee said.

In March 2015, a subsidiary of the Australian mining company MRC, Transworld Energy and Minerals (TEM), filed its application to do opencast mining for titanium minerals along a 22km stretch on the Amadiba coast.

Lawyers of five directly affected villages demanded to see the mining application. TEM refused. After an application was filed before court in November 2016, TEM gave in and gave the community a copy. However, the company had blacked out large parts of their SLP.

The committee said that, after the judgment, this would no longer be allowed.