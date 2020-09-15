South Africa

Man formally charged with attempted kidnapping after girl attacked in Florida restaurant

15 September 2020 - 12:18 By Iavan Pijoos
Scenes of a man allegedly attempting to kidnap a child at a pizza shop in Florida.
Scenes of a man allegedly attempting to kidnap a child at a pizza shop in Florida.
Image: Screengrab

The man who allegedly attempted to snatch a child at a restaurant in Florida, Roodepoort, has been formally charged.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Naseem Slamang has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted kidnapping and common assault.

This follows his appearance in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Friday.

The 24-year-old was arrested shortly after allegedly attempting to kidnap a four-year-old girl at a pizza shop in Florida on Thursday. In a video widely circulated on Friday, a man is seen jumping on to the balcony at the restaurant and racing towards a young girl sitting with two women.

He then proceeds to grab her, but within seconds a security guard approaches and rescues the victim.  

Slamang is expected to appear in court again on September 17. He was remanded in custody.

MORE

WATCH | Man arrested after 'trying to snatch girl' at Florida pizza shop

A 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a four-year-old girl at a pizza shop in Florida, Johannesburg.
News
4 days ago

Cops rescue two children 'kidnapped for ransom', arrest four men

Four men were arrested at the weekend for allegedly kidnapping two children aged 10 and 14 during a house robbery in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga
News
1 day ago

Kidnap and rape investigated after man went missing with 13-year-old neighbour

Charges of kidnapping and rape are being investigating after a 34-year-old man, who went missing with his 13-year-old neighbour on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  2. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  3. State capture: Dudu Myeni did do SAA, and ditto for SOEs News
  4. DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango calls it a day News
  5. ANC's Zim trip: home affairs to probe whether delegation flouted lockdown rules News

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on children
Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
X