Man formally charged with attempted kidnapping after girl attacked in Florida restaurant

The man who allegedly attempted to snatch a child at a restaurant in Florida, Roodepoort, has been formally charged.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Naseem Slamang has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted kidnapping and common assault.

This follows his appearance in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Friday.

The 24-year-old was arrested shortly after allegedly attempting to kidnap a four-year-old girl at a pizza shop in Florida on Thursday. In a video widely circulated on Friday, a man is seen jumping on to the balcony at the restaurant and racing towards a young girl sitting with two women.

He then proceeds to grab her, but within seconds a security guard approaches and rescues the victim.

Slamang is expected to appear in court again on September 17. He was remanded in custody.