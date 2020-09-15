Platreef says two dead, one missing and one hurt in mine shaft incident

Two mineworkers died, one is missing and another has been injured after an iron bucket used for hoisting ore, known as a kibble bucket, fell down a shaft on to a platform where they were working.

Ivanhoe Mines spokesperson Bill Trenaman said the accident occurred in shaft 1 at the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-rhodium-gold mine development project in Mokopane, Limpopo.

The Platreef Project is owned by Ivanplats, which is 64% owned by Ivanhoe Mines.

“Preliminary information indicates the accident occurred as a result of a kibble bucket falling down shaft 1 and striking the northern side of the working platform, where four employees were conducting routine water pumping activities.”

Trenaman said the injured employee was excavated from the shaft by emergency rescue crews and transported to a hospital in Johannesburg in a stable condition.

Platreef has suspended activities pending an investigation and will resume once the safety of the site can be assured.