SA hospitality industry welcomes UK ruling declaring insurers liable for Covid-19 business interruption

Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) has welcomed a UK high court ruling declaring that insurers are liable for Covid-19 business interruption insurance claims.

“Today [Tuesday], the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the court found in favour of the arguments advanced for policyholders on the majority of the key issues,” ICA said.

The FCA had asked the high court for a ruling on how a representative sample of business interruption policy wordings respond to Covid-19 related losses. ICA said it believed the UK ruling was a “positive” development for SA claimants.

“The UK case was based on business interruption policy wording that is very similar to the policy wording in many SA insurance policies in that it includes cover for notifiable infectious and contagious diseases,” said Ryan Woolley, CEO of ICA.

He said ICA had assisted its affiliated company in the UK with their written brief to the FCA on behalf of policyholders.

Though the UK decision did not set legal precedent in SA, it was a strong and positive new guide in favour of SA claimants, said Woolley.