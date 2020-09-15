SA now in the 'post-Covid new normal', says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Abdool Karim said the curfew and restrictions around alcohol had largely served their purpose during the lockdown and were not needed any more.

“They were put in to protect hospitals, we don't have an issue with hospital space and beds at the moment. Those are less critical at this point and not needed,” said Abdool Karim.

He said the sports sector and nightclubs could lead to “super-spreader” events and the country could go back to square one if they are not opened in a safe way.

“For example, there is no reason why restaurants should not be open even though they carry risk, as long as we have certain restrictions like the number that can be there, the distancing that is maintained between staff, etc,” he said.

“We are now in the post-Covid new normal. It is not the old normal and people shouldn’t think we are going back to the old normal. We will have to find a way to adapt to the new normal.”

TimesLIVE reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation sometime this week about reducing the level of lockdown restrictions.

Answering questions posed by the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) last week, Ramaphosa said the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) was evaluating several proposals regarding a further easing of lockdown restrictions in SA.

Ramaphosa said some of the proposals were from religious leaders who were requesting an extension in the number of people who may attend gatherings.

He said the sports sector and the entertainment, hotel and tourism industry had also submitted proposals.