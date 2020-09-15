WATCH | Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: lockdown's toll on children

Thandiwe Phiri prepares for her first day back at school after almost five months of learning from home. The national lockdown not only prevented the 13-year-old from going to school but has also left an impact on her mental health.

Phiri described feelings of isolation and anxiety during these past months, which she says made her appreciate going to school even more.

“Lockdown taught me that school is not always about learning — it's also about different things, like making friends and learning different life lessons,” says the grade 8 pupil.

While we have been focused on the physical impact of Covid-19, the mental impact could arguably be just as great — not only for adults but children alike.

According to Dr Shaheda Omar, clinical director of the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children, 900 new cases have emerged since the beginning of lockdown and “70% of them demonstrated behavioural problems as a result of the lockdown,” said Omar.