South Africa

'Where is Bheki Cele?': SA angry over lack of action in solving GBV deaths

15 September 2020 - 08:44 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Police minister Bheki Cele.
Image: SUPPLIED

Calls are mounting for police minister Bheki Cele to take action against the scourge of gender-based violence (GVB) and deaths in SA.

On Monday, social media users, using the hashtag #WhereisBhekiCele, accused Cele of silence regarding action to reduce the murder rate in the country.

Some said the minister, during lockdown levels 5, 4, and 3, excelled in making South Africans live in fear for not staying home and smoking illicit cigarettes but failed dismally at making perpetrators “breathe through the wound”.

Police have also been criticised for the death of Eldorado Park teenager Nateniël Julies, who was allegedly fatally shot by police.

Three officers have appeared in court for the murder of Julies and the mother of the 16-year-old pleaded with the Protea magistrate’s court on Thursday last week not to grant bail to the suspects.

Last week, Cele said police officers would receive psychological training to help them improve their mental strength so they can react appropriately under difficult situations.

He told 702 that new training methods were required urgently to assist police with psychology and wellness training.

“Some of the police officers will do things that you just can’t explain,” said Cele.

“As leadership, we are working on a new training curriculum and bringing in social workers to work with the police. We are also trying to enhance wellness elements.”

Cele also said the police service would look at creating its own medical unit that could work to improve the mental strength of the police.

“We have realised that there are issues, and we are trying to work on them going forward,” said Cele.

On social media, many called on Cele to step up with the same energy he had during the ban on alcohol sales.

This is what Mzansi had to say.

