Wildfire rips through 15 KZN farms, destroys world-renowned game lodge

“Most importantly, all our staff members are safe and accounted for and our staff accommodation was saved. We have sent most of our traumatised staff members home,” she said.

All guests were safely evacuated. MacKenzie said the family and conservationists spent Monday trying to account for wildlife on the reserve.

“By midday, it appeared animal casualties had been minimal and most animals had been located.”

With most of the grazing land destroyed, she appealed to local farmers to help with donations of hay bales for the wildlife.

MacKenzie's husband, Craig, said the support they received has been “overwhelming”.

“Many volunteers have been here to help. People have been delivering food for the animals,” he said.

Gwahumbe was founded 26 years ago by MacKenzie’s parents, who designed and built the reserve on rehabilitated farm land. Over the years it has hosted BBC television’s Top Gear and Gordon Ramsay’s National Geographic travel food show UnCharted. ​

TimesLIVE