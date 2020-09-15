Zim teachers working in Limpopo 'locked outside SA' due to restrictions

A process is under way to bring into the country 16 school teachers from Zimbabwe who work in Limpopo but have been unable to return to SA due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The DA in Limpopo has called on provincial education MEC Polly Boshielo to engage home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to allow teachers working in Limpopo to enter the country.

Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene confirmed that the provincial education department employed a total of 379 foreign educators, teaching mathematics and physical science in secondary schools.

“Twenty of them were locked outside the country in Zimbabwe due to the national lockdown. The department of home affairs has thus far assisted four to return to South Africa,” she said.

Chuene said 16 were still not yet back, but processes were under way to help them return.