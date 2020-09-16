Artists decry lack of relief in lockdown, demand stimulus for industry

An alliance of cultural and creative sector activists on Wednesday protested at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, demanding action from President Cyril Ramaphosa to protect artists and enable investment in their industry.

Artists have been without work and incomes since the start of the lockdown at the end of March. The organisations staging the protest said the promised government relief was poorly co-ordinated and too little to sustain them.

Hepter Mailula, president of the SA Creative Practitioners Union (SACPU), said it is time government takes a serious approach to assisting the sector.

“We are marching to the Union Buildings to highlight the issues affecting the industry since the dawn of democracy. The sector has been under severe suppression. Even the budgets are not well thought out by government. President, it is time to take our creative sector seriously. All sectors must be treated equally because all contribute to the country's GDP,” he said.

“Covid-19 has taught us something. We had time to reflect while in lockdown and that is why we need to fight for our space and what is due to us.

“This is the beginning. We will fight until our sector is treated the same as other sectors. The creative sectors and creative practitioners are ill-treated. Our sector is not regulated. It is being neglected,” Mailula said,