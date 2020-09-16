Cash-in-transit guards arrested after ATM theft

The Hawks Serious Organised Crime investigation team in Cape Town has arrested two security guards on a charge of theft.

“It is alleged that the security personnel attached to G4S were directly linked to the theft of an undisclosed amount of money that was stolen while servicing an ATM in Atlantis City mall on August 7,” said spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

A search of the first suspect's workplace in Milnerton on Tuesday resulted in the seizure of an undisclosed amount of cash, which was allegedly found “concealed on his bullet proof in an armoured vehicle that he was driving”.

His accomplice was arrested later the same day at his home.

The two, aged 24 and 37, are expected to appear at Bellville magistrate's court on September 17.

TimesLIVE