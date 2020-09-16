South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Virus deaths in SA gradually approaching 16,000 mark

16 September 2020 - 07:33 By TimesLIVE
People work out at an outdoor gym amid the coronavirus disease pandemic at a Han river park in Seoul, South Korea on September 16 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Level one loading: Cyril Ramaphosa set to lift travel ban tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tell the nation on Wednesday night that he is moving the country to Level 1 of the national lockdown and opening up international travel - with provisos.

Travel from high risk countries such as the United States and some of the major EU countries will remain banned.

September 16 2020 - 07:32

