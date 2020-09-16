Gauteng spent more than R14m on ‘fever tents’ in fight against Covid-19

A total of 26 “fever tents” were erected at various health facilities in Gauteng to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo said on Wednesday.

The tents, set up in July — mostly at the entrances to health facilities — were used to help with the screening of patients. He revealed that the department owned 13 of the tents.

“A request for services was sent through to Gauteng department of infrastructure and property management (GDID) for suppliers to provide the tents ... at a cost of R7.8m for rental contracts which were concluded through GDID, while R 7.1m is for the total number of tents purchased to be owned by the department,” he said.

Mamabolo called on the department to ensure that temporary infrastructure including the fever tents be “strategically deployed beyond the pandemic”.

He was speaking after a preliminary audit of Covid-19 temporary structures as part of his provincewide visit to health facilities after his appointment as acting MEC over a month ago.