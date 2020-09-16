Hammered by the economy, fledglings move back in with mom and dad

Just as they've left the nest, many young South Africans are moving back home again as the economy shrinks - taking with it their plans for the future.

Research released by online classifieds community Gumtree on Tuesday indicates that 64% of young South Africans between the ages of 21 and 35 may have had to move home due to the economic effects of Covid-19.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said in an opinion piece published on Sunday that the economy would likely contract by more than 7% this year, citing the lockdown due to the pandemic which saw domestic produce shrink by 51%.

The latest report by the National Income Dynamics Study - Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey in July, found an 18% decline in employment between February and April 2020.

That equates to about 3 million jobs lost - many of those being young people, who now make up a youth unemployment rate of 59% recorded by Stats SA.