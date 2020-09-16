South Africa

Newborn rescued from grave covered with rocks

16 September 2020 - 14:26 By TimesLIVE
A newborn baby girl was rescued from a shallow grave covered with rocks.
A newborn baby girl was rescued from a shallow grave covered with rocks.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

A newborn baby girl was found alive on Wednesday morning in a shallow grave in the Ikageng, Greenfields, area of Potchefstroom.

A member of the community heard the child crying, said ER24's Russel Meiring, and on inspection found the baby in a shallow grave and covered with rocks.

When paramedics arrived shortly after 7am, they found the child had been rescued from the grave and was in the care of a young woman.

“Medics assessed the child and found she had sustained an injury on her upper arm and was suffering from hypothermia. The child was treated, gradually warmed and transported to a nearby provincial hospital for urgent care.”

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

Six months, at most, for Durban mom who dumped baby in stormwater drain

The Newlands mother who dumped her newborn baby in a stormwater drain in February last year will serve a maximum of only six months in prison
News
1 week ago

Durban baby found alive covered in ants and dumped on rubbish pile

Against all odds a one-day-old baby has managed to survive after being dumped and left for dead on a rubbish pile in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on ...
News
2 months ago

Newborn's body found in river near Midrand

The body of a baby estimated to be just a day old has been found in the Jukskei River in Waterval, Midrand
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean farmer describes losing home of 22 years in fresh land grab Africa
  2. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  3. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  4. Rampaging Moz militants seize SA resorts Africa
  5. Forcing us to come to court was irresponsible, says Julius Malema South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are starving!' SA artists protest lack of government support in Pretoria
Ex-Eskom employee says Guptas were 'counting on Dlamini-Zuma victory' to save ...
X