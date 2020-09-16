Newborn rescued from grave covered with rocks

A newborn baby girl was found alive on Wednesday morning in a shallow grave in the Ikageng, Greenfields, area of Potchefstroom.

A member of the community heard the child crying, said ER24's Russel Meiring, and on inspection found the baby in a shallow grave and covered with rocks.

When paramedics arrived shortly after 7am, they found the child had been rescued from the grave and was in the care of a young woman.

“Medics assessed the child and found she had sustained an injury on her upper arm and was suffering from hypothermia. The child was treated, gradually warmed and transported to a nearby provincial hospital for urgent care.”

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

TimesLIVE