SA reopens 'after the storm' as Covid-19 cases reach 653,444

"We have withstood the coronavirus storm."

With these words President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday told the nation that the lockdown would be reduced to level 1.

Shortly after his address, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that Covid-19 recoveries in SA now stand at 584,195 - which translates to a recovery rate of 89.4%.

The cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is now 653,444 with 1,923 new cases identified over the past 24 hours.