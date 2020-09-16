SAA staff living on a wing and a prayer, devoured by debt

Since then he had only received about R6,000 from the Covid-19 UIF Ters fund. Medical benefits had also been cancelled.

“The loss of income has severely affected my family's life, from being unable to pay school fees and bills to severely cutting down on basics like food.”

He said he had to sell his car, which was paid off, to offset rising debt.

“That 90-day government reprieve issued to banks didn't really help much. The debt plus the accrued interest remained, so in essence one would not be in any better situation after that 90-day Covid-19 relief period,” he said.

“Also, with uncertainty surrounding the future of SAA, it’s difficult to tell banks that after 90 days you would be able to resume debits. So selling my car, which was paid off, really helped plug some holes.”

He was also forced to let go of the family housekeeper, who had been with them for the past 17 years.

“It was beyond painful having to tell her, but there was nothing else I could do. From April I would send her R500 just so she could buy food. Last month I couldn't because we only received half of the UIF. I must say that the past few months have been painful, to say the least.

“For the first time in 25 years, it feels like I'm at a stage of depression. I'm a little fortunate in that my wife pays the bond and utilities now. But she can't pay everything. So we have cut down on things like having less meat, no outings at all.