South Africa

Two arrested in connection with murder of KZN taxi boss

16 September 2020 - 12:18 By Lwandile Bhengu
Two KZN men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a taxi boss. File picture
Image: Thomo Nkgadima

Two alleged hitmen have been arrested in connection with the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss.

The men, aged 25 and 40, were wanted in connection with an alleged hit on Eric Mdabe, head of the Inteke Taxi Association, in Mariannhill, who was gunned down in April.

A joint operation on Tuesday by the Umlazi K9 unit and the provincial taxi task team unit led to the arrest of one of the men at a shopping centre in Umlazi and the other at an informal settlement.

“The suspects are also linked to the murder of Mandla Gcwensa and Sthembiso Mnyandu, who were murdered on January 17 2020 at Engonyameni Reserve along Mangosuthu Highway,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala. “It is alleged that the two victims were seated in their vehicle when they were attacked by unknown people who opened fire, fatally wounding them.

“They sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the body and head. Charges of murder were opened at the Bhekithemba police station for investigation,” said Gwala.

One of the suspects was linked to a business robbery in Isipingo, he said.

TimesLIVE

