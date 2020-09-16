South Africa

Two bodies recovered at foot of KZN waterfall, one with leg irons

16 September 2020 - 13:31
Two decomposing bodies were recovered from the bottom of a waterfall in KwaZulu-Natal today.
Two decomposing bodies were recovered from the bottom of a waterfall in KwaZulu-Natal today.
Image: 123RF/leksele

The decomposed bodies of two men were recovered from the foot of the Hammarsdale Falls, west of Durban, on Wednesday, with leg irons attached to the ankle of one body.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said members of Durban Search and Rescue were called to the scene on Tuesday, but because of the treacherous terrain, the recovery was not possible.

An army helicopter was called in to recover the bodies on Wednesday morning.

Today at 5.45am, the decomposed bodies of two men were recovered. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” Gwala said 

A source close to the investigation said leg irons were attached to an ankle on one of the bodies.

Gwala said Hammarsdale police  have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

TimesLIVE

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Landscaper found dead in swimming pool at luxury KZN estate

Police are investigating the death of a landscaper who was found 'floating in a pool' at the luxurious Zimbali Coastal Estate in Ballito, north of ...
News
22 hours ago

Government 'ignored' call for transparent body bags to prevent mix-ups

A call for transparent body bags to prevent mix-ups during the Covid-19 pandemic was ignored by the government.
News
1 day ago

Two men 'stab each other to death' on Durban pier during argument

Two 25-year-old men fatally stabbed each other after an argument near Durban's Snake Park pier on Sunday evening, police said
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean farmer describes losing home of 22 years in fresh land grab Africa
  2. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  3. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  4. Rampaging Moz militants seize SA resorts Africa
  5. Forcing us to come to court was irresponsible, says Julius Malema South Africa

Latest Videos

Ex-Eskom employee says Guptas were 'counting on Dlamini-Zuma victory' to save ...
'Koko is lying': Former Eskom secretary says acting CEO introduced her to Gupta ...
X