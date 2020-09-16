Western Cape's decisive leadership 'helped SA weather Covid-19 crisis'

SA's spirit of ubuntu, which emphasises the oneness of humanity, and decisive leadership may be behind the country's success against the Covid-19 pandemic, says the country's leading epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist Prof Salim Abdool Karim.

The chairperson of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee also commended the role played by the Western Cape, which was Africa's first Covid-19 epicentre, highlighting that the province shared with the nation what they did right and wrong in dealing with the pandemic.

“I think we saw that when you are trying to deal with adversity, those who are most successful are those who understand our fundamental interdependence. Those who have chosen to go with me first, it's all about what I want ... the individualism that emerges in those countries that have seen disastrous responses to the epidemic. Nowhere is that more clear than in the US. We can never have a situation where we can believe that we can be safe, or I can be safe, when you are not safe.”

Abdool Karim was speaking during a webinar on Covid-19 and how the Western Cape became Africa's epicentre. The webinar was hosted by the Local Governments for Sustainability (ICLEI) on Tuesday.

“This virus is about how it spreads from you to me or me to you, you are safe because I'm safe. I am safe because you are safe. That interdependence is fundamental to our approach. If we are divided and we are quibbling among ourselves we are weak, and this virus knows how to exploit weakness the moment we are weak. It uses that as an opportunity to spread,” he said.

On Wednesday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce that SA will be moving to level 1 of lockdown, which will see the country's borders opening up and international travel permitted after declining daily infection rates and rising availability of beds at trauma units. So far SA has had 651,521 cases in total, with 772 new cases in the latest figures, closer to the World Health Organisation threshold of one positivity case per 100,000, or less than 600 new cases a day.

Abdool Karim said the Western Cape's decisive leadership had been instrumental in the success the country has seen so far.