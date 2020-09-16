Women name and shame e-hailing cab drivers to protect passengers

One of the contributors to this initiative is Karabelo Lelosa. He started a Twitter thread after his girlfriend's experience.

"I joined the initiative because I fear for the women in my life, in my community and all of SA," Lelosa told TimesLIVE.

"Last year my girlfriend called a Bolt cab for me, using her account. When I got into the car, the guy told me he was expecting a woman so he could score a number. I was livid and told him off," Lelosa said.

He expressed concern that while a number of women were coming forward and sharing their stories, there were hardly any repercussions for the perpetrators.

"There is not much being done about abuse and violence by the e-hailing services, so it's up to us to find ways to protect the women in our country. The list I made serves as a database every woman should go through at least once a month to have an idea of which faces, what cars, what colours and number plates to look out for," Lelosa said.

Another contributor to the initiative is Danieta Mailula who, like Lelosa, has compiled a list of drivers against whom accusations have been made.