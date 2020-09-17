South Africa

Boy, 16, found with head of decapitated victim, aged 17

17 September 2020 - 07:45 By TimesLIVE
A Northern Cape youth is under medical evaluation after being arrested for beheading a 17-year-old.
A Northern Cape youth is under medical evaluation after being arrested for beheading a 17-year-old.
Image: Supplied

A Northern Cape youth is under medical evaluation after being arrested for beheading a 17-year-old.

“It is alleged that the accused beheaded the victim, then disposed of the body by throwing it in a ditch. The head was later found in a shack of a relative of the accused,” said Mojalefa Senokoatsane, NPA regional spokesperson.

The case against the 16-year-old teenager was heard in camera at the Pampierstad magistrate's court on Wednesday.

“The hearing was held with the accused in absentia as he has been admitted in hospital for medical evaluation,” said Senokoatsane.

The case returns to court on September 21.

Prosecutor Dineo Mathule will be opposing bail given the seriousness of the charges.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Man admits to killing mom after being found with her head in his bag: police

A man was arrested at the weekend after he was allegedly found in possession of his mother's decapitated head.
News
2 days ago

Most burn victims treated in Limpopo facility were men injured in intimate partner violence

A Limpopo-based plastic surgeon says most patients admitted for burn treatment sustained their injuries from intimate partner violence and are men.
News
3 days ago

Police arrest two suspects in connection with murder of Ocean Basket owner and her mother

The police in Limpopo have made a breakthrough in the murder case of businesswoman Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean farmer describes losing home of 22 years in fresh land grab Africa
  2. Scores of Sassa beneficiaries in the dark about their R350 grant payouts South Africa
  3. Rampaging Moz militants seize SA resorts Africa
  4. Glenwood toddler critical after pit bull attack South Africa
  5. SAA staff living on a wing and a prayer, devoured by debt South Africa

Latest Videos

Gatherings, eased curfew and international travel: SA to move to lockdown level ...
'We are starving!' SA artists protest lack of government support in Pretoria
X