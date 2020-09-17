Centurion shoot-out suspects were 'hijackers', say police

Two men fatally shot by police in Centurion, Pretoria, on Thursday were allegedly implicated in a spate of hijackings in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said two suspects who survived would be charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of a hijacked vehicle. More charges may be added pending further investigation.

Netcare, along with other emergency services, responded to a shooting on Jakaranda Street at about 9am in Centurion. There was a shoot-out between the suspects and police.

Two policemen were shot. One sustained critical injuries after being shot in the face. The other sustained serious injuries after being shot in the lower limb.

Both patients were treated on the scene. Once stabilised, they were airlifted to hospital.