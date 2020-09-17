South Africa

Centurion shoot-out suspects were 'hijackers', say police

17 September 2020 - 16:51
Two police officers were airlifted to hospital on Thursday morning after a shoot-out in Centurion.
Two police officers were airlifted to hospital on Thursday morning after a shoot-out in Centurion.
Image: Netcare911

Two men fatally shot by police in Centurion, Pretoria, on Thursday were allegedly implicated in a spate of hijackings in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said two suspects who survived would be charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of a hijacked vehicle. More charges may be added pending further investigation.

Netcare, along with other emergency services, responded to a shooting on Jakaranda Street at about 9am in Centurion. There was a shoot-out between the suspects and police.

Two policemen were shot. One sustained critical injuries after being shot in the face. The other sustained serious injuries after being shot in the lower limb.

Both patients were treated on the scene. Once stabilised, they were airlifted to hospital.

Two police officers injured, two suspects shot dead in Centurion shoot-out

A shoot-out between police and suspects in Centurion on Thursday morning has left two policemen severely injured, says Netcare 911
News
6 hours ago

The two injured suspects were transported by ambulance to hospital, said Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson.

“Members of Gauteng specific crime trio team had been following and keeping close observation on the suspects when they spotted [them] in Centurion driving a black BMW 135i. Police intercepted the suspects' vehicle and the suspects allegedly started firing shots at the police who then returned fire.  

“Police seized two rifles and a pistol, as well as the suspects' vehicle, which has since been confirmed as having been hijacked in Honeydew, Johannesburg, in July,” said Peters.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the investigating team for working hard to decrease hijackings. He warned criminals that the space they operated in would be squeezed to the minimum.

TimesLIVE

MORE

'These people are killing our business': hijackers target trucking industry

Truck hijackings and cargo theft continue to plague fleet operators, with more than 1,000 vehicles targeted in the past financial year across SA.
News
6 days ago

Bloemfontein hit by spate of violent CIT robberies — all before teatime

Bloemfontein is busy mopping up after a spate of violent cash-in-transit robberies, seemingly committed by a single gang.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean farmer describes losing home of 22 years in fresh land grab Africa
  2. Scores of Sassa beneficiaries in the dark about their R350 grant payouts South Africa
  3. Horse slaughtered with pangas as racecourse labourers feud South Africa
  4. Rampaging Moz militants seize SA resorts Africa
  5. Zanu-PF accuses ANC envoys of meddling in Zimbabwe's affairs Africa

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X