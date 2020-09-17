COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's jarring ride through five lockdown levels

September 17 2020 - 08:35

'We gonna groove the whole night': SA welcomes level 1 lockdown

SA has happily welcomed the “new normal” with the country set to move to level 1 lockdown from Sunday at midnight.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will move to the last level of lockdown.

Among other things, restrictions on international travel will be eased gradually and cautiously, alcohol will be sold from Mondays to Fridays and the curfew will be shortened from midnight to 4am.