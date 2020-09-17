COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's jarring ride through five lockdown levels
September 17 2020 - 08:35
'We gonna groove the whole night': SA welcomes level 1 lockdown
SA has happily welcomed the “new normal” with the country set to move to level 1 lockdown from Sunday at midnight.
On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will move to the last level of lockdown.
Among other things, restrictions on international travel will be eased gradually and cautiously, alcohol will be sold from Mondays to Fridays and the curfew will be shortened from midnight to 4am.
September 17 2020 - 08:07
WATCH | In case you missed it, SA is moving to lockdown level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africa on Wednesday. He announced that SA will be easing lockdown restrictions further and opening the country’s borders - with conditions.
His speech comes after meetings this week with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and the cabinet.
International travel restrictions will be lifted from 1 October, he said. People arriving from countries permitted into SA will have to produce a negative test result taken no more than 72 hours before travel, which will grant them access without having to quarantine first.
September 17 2020 - 08:00
SA's jarring ride through five lockdown levels
South Africans have endured a fearful, vexing, at times bewildering and undeniably bumpy ride through a maze of lockdown regulations imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic since the end of March.
Anxiety about getting ill, infecting loved ones, juggling home schooling, working remotely, buying cigarettes illegally, losing jobs, losing loved ones, debt and home-brewed pineapple beer.
It's been a long road.