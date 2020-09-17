Deal struck to reverse 'unlawful' 2015 sale of SA crude oil reserves

The Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) and global resources giant Glencore have reached an “in-principle” agreement to reverse the controversial sale of SA's strategic crude oil reserves in 2015.

“Glencore, which bought three-million barrels of oil, agreed that the sale was invalid. As part of this agreement, SFF would refund Glencore the money paid to SFF,” the Central Energy Fund (CEF) said on Thursday.

The SFF is a subsidiary of the CEF.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that the crude — a reserve maintained in case of emergencies brought about by disruption in global oil markets — was sold at a discounted price of $28 per barrel. At the time, the market rate was about $38 and it was sold under the pretext that it was stock rotation.

The deal was halted in mid-2016.