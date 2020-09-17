Expelled Rhodes student Yolanda Dyantyi granted leave to appeal

Expelled Rhodes University student Yolanda Dyantyi has been granted leave to appeal a high court judgment refusing to set aside the disciplinary conviction that led to her expulsion.

Dyantyi was rusticated in 2017 after being found guilty in a disciplinary hearing of kidnapping, assault, insubordination and defamation during the so-called "Rhodes Reference List" anti-rape protests in 2016.

She failed in her Grahamstown high court to have both her disciplinary conviction and permanent exclusion from the university set aside.

Judge Zamani Nhlangulela on Thursday granted her leave to appeal this judgment.