South Africa

KZN's Fairmont Zimbali Hotel enters into business rescue

17 September 2020 - 14:52
The Fairmont Zimbali Hotel says the prolonged lockdown, 'the longest in the world to date with limited support from government', had eroded its revenue base.
The Fairmont Zimbali Hotel says the prolonged lockdown, 'the longest in the world to date with limited support from government', had eroded its revenue base.
Image: Supplied

The owners of the luxurious Fairmont Zimbali Hotel announced on Thursday that they have entered into business rescue.

IFA Fair Zim Hotel & Resort Proprietary Ltd said the decision was prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic which “continues to disrupt local and global travel and tourism markets”.

“The consequent stagnation in global economic activity together with the South African government-imposed national state of disaster has affected negatively on our business,” said general manager Wayne Krambeck.

He said the Fairmont Zimbali Hotel, in particular, faced an “unprecedented situation” after the lockdown and border closures, despite experiencing exponential growth with record turnover from November 2019 to March 2020.

“We have been in support of our president and the government’s reasons for implementing the initial lockdown, however, the extraordinary circumstances of a prolonged lockdown, now day 176, the longest in the world to date with limited support from government, has eroded our revenue base.

“The losses that will be incurred in a gradual return to normality, with ongoing uncertainty and the possible threat of further restrictions, is just not commercially viable. We have been left with no alternative but to apply for business rescue,” he said.

The board resolved to file for business rescue and appoint Pierre Berrange as the business rescue practitioner.

Krambeck said the business rescue practitioner would formulate a rescue plan and “ensure that the best way forward is found for all stakeholders in accordance with all regulatory requirements”.

TimesLIVE

MORE

SA hospitality industry welcomes UK ruling declaring insurers liable for Covid-19 business interruption

Insurance Claims Africa has welcomed a UK high court ruling declaring that insurers are liable for Covid-19 business interruption insurance claims.
News
1 day ago

Landscaper found dead in swimming pool at luxury KZN estate

Police are investigating the death of a landscaper who was found 'floating in a pool' at the luxurious Zimbali Coastal Estate in Ballito, north of ...
News
1 day ago

SAA staff living on a wing and a prayer, devoured by debt

Consumed by debt, surviving on hope and prayers, and having to borrow money or sell valuables to put food on the table. This has been the grim ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean farmer describes losing home of 22 years in fresh land grab Africa
  2. Scores of Sassa beneficiaries in the dark about their R350 grant payouts South Africa
  3. Rampaging Moz militants seize SA resorts Africa
  4. Zanu-PF accuses ANC envoys of meddling in Zimbabwe's affairs Africa
  5. Glenwood toddler critical after pit bull attack South Africa

Latest Videos

Gatherings, eased curfew and international travel: SA to move to lockdown level ...
'We are starving!' SA artists protest lack of government support in Pretoria
X