KZN's Fairmont Zimbali Hotel enters into business rescue

The owners of the luxurious Fairmont Zimbali Hotel announced on Thursday that they have entered into business rescue.

IFA Fair Zim Hotel & Resort Proprietary Ltd said the decision was prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic which “continues to disrupt local and global travel and tourism markets”.

“The consequent stagnation in global economic activity together with the South African government-imposed national state of disaster has affected negatively on our business,” said general manager Wayne Krambeck.

He said the Fairmont Zimbali Hotel, in particular, faced an “unprecedented situation” after the lockdown and border closures, despite experiencing exponential growth with record turnover from November 2019 to March 2020.