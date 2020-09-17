South Africa

Leading owner 'sets record straight' about attacks on horses in PE

17 September 2020 - 22:11 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
On Thursday morning at around 6am, staff at the Fairview racecourse in Port Elizabeth began a violent protest that culminated in the slaughter of a horse and others being wounded.
On Thursday morning at around 6am, staff at the Fairview racecourse in Port Elizabeth began a violent protest that culminated in the slaughter of a horse and others being wounded.
Image: Annelisa Swana

Leading owner Hedley McGrath at Fairview Race Yard said on Thursday evening that he wanted to set certain facts straight about a violent protest that ended with the slaughter of a horse and wounding of others in Port Elizabeth.

The International Racing Club had earlier in the day called the incident at the Fairview racecourse a “low day in SA history for horse racing”.

McGrath said the attacks on horses on Thursday were not only caused by one owner’s grooms.

“I would like the owners of all of the race horses that are currently stabled at Fairview with the various trainers to know that it was not just Yvette Bremner’s grooms who took part in the riots this morning, it was also the grooms from the other yards who were part of the attacking and rioting,” he said in a statement.

“The same grooms who are employed to look after their horses were part of this riot. They need to ask themselves, how safe are their horses really?”

According to the International Racing Club, staff who had been fired for the stabbing of a racehorse earlier this year were retaliating against the trainer.

“To all of the detractors who think they are clever by spreading false stories about what happened at Fairview this morning, make sure you check your facts and tell the truth,” said McGrath.

He described the events on Thursday as the “most barbaric”  attacks “I have ever seen and pray to God we never see again”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Horse slaughtered with pangas as racecourse labourers feud

At least one horse has been slaughtered with pangas and others attacked as a protest allegedly over UIF non-payment rages at the Fairview racecourse ...
News
14 hours ago

Protest leading to hacking of horse has been simmering for months

The International Racing Club has called the incident at the Fairview racecourse in Port Elizabeth a "low day in SA history for horse racing".
News
11 hours ago

How Covid-19 turned out to be good news for rhinos

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought an unexpected benefit to rhinos and other wildlife - a decrease in poaching during the first half of the year.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean farmer describes losing home of 22 years in fresh land grab Africa
  2. Horse slaughtered with pangas as racecourse labourers feud South Africa
  3. Scores of Sassa beneficiaries in the dark about their R350 grant payouts South Africa
  4. Zanu-PF accuses ANC envoys of meddling in Zimbabwe's affairs Africa
  5. Rampaging Moz militants seize SA resorts Africa

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X