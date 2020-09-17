'No bail for dogs': Women protest at court as two appear for Soweto rapes

Two men accused of a brutal attack on a 61-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter in Dobsonville, Soweto, appeared in court on Thursday as protesters outside demanded "no bail for the dogs".

The women were attacked and raped during a robbery at their home in July. The older victim later died.

Aaron Mweba and Nkosinathi Gqoba appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Thursday. A third suspect, whose identity was not revealed, was killed during a separate housebreaking incident.

The two were expected to put in a formal bail application but one of them was not ready to proceed, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana.

They have been charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking and two counts of rape.