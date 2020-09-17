South Africa

POLL | Level 1 lockdown is here — are you ready?

17 September 2020 - 12:23
President Cyril Ramaphosa said SA would move to alert level 1 at midnight on Sunday September 20.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said SA would move to alert level 1 at midnight on Sunday September 20.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced eased lockdown regulations on Wednesday evening in his address to the nation about the state of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa said the cabinet met “various stakeholders and experts” before arriving at the decision to move to alert level 1 at midnight on Sunday.

He cautioned that while the new regulations allow for more movement and gatherings, South Africans must be careful as “we are still in the midst of a deadly pandemic”. 

He said the government had improved testing and contact tracing by launching the Covid alert mobile app. These measures would help contain further spread of the virus.

“The app will alert any user if they have been in close contact with any other user who has tested positive for coronavirus in the past 14 days. The app is completely anonymous and does not gather any personal information nor does it track movements or location,” said Ramaphosa.

Among eased regulations are international travel for business and leisure (restrictions to be published regarding some high-risk countries) and the sale of alcohol for home consumption will be allowed from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. 

The evening curfew will apply between midnight and 4am. Indoor and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 250 people and 500 people respectively. Funeral attendance has been increased to 100 people, while night vigils and sporting events remain prohibited.  

READ MORE

President Cyril Ramaphosa reopens the country

President Cyril Ramaphosa effectively reopened the country after he announced a move to alert level 1 of the lockdown as of midnight on Sunday.
Politics
16 hours ago

Covid's new normal: President Cyril Ramaphosa consults on way forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to chair two key meetings on Tuesday as signals point towards a possible easing of Covid-19 restrictions, amid ...
News
2 days ago

Level one loading: Cyril Ramaphosa set to lift travel ban tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tell the nation on Wednesday night that he is moving the country to Level 1 of the national lockdown and opening up ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean farmer describes losing home of 22 years in fresh land grab Africa
  2. Scores of Sassa beneficiaries in the dark about their R350 grant payouts South Africa
  3. Rampaging Moz militants seize SA resorts Africa
  4. Glenwood toddler critical after pit bull attack South Africa
  5. SAA staff living on a wing and a prayer, devoured by debt South Africa

Latest Videos

Gatherings, eased curfew and international travel: SA to move to lockdown level ...
'We are starving!' SA artists protest lack of government support in Pretoria
X