R30 quick pick nets Limpopo lottery player R19m

17 September 2020 - 09:15 By TimesLIVE
A Lotto player has won over R19m, confirmed operator Ithuba.
Image: 123RF/ tawhy

A Limpopo lottery player has won over R19m.

Ithuba said there is one winning ticket from the lotto jackpot from Saturday's draw — amounting to R19,334,382.70 exactly.

The winning ticket was purchased in the Thohoyandou region of Limpopo.

The winner, who is not yet known to Ithuba, spent R30 on the winning ticket, using a quick pick selection method.

The winning numbers were: 13, 20, 30, 34, 40, 50 and the bonus number 28.

“With a jackpot of this magnitude, we really hope that the winner will make contact with us soon. We encourage all players, especially from the Thohoyandou area to check their tickets as they may be our latest instant millionaire”, said Busisiwe Msizi, head of corporate relations at Ithuba.

“Once we have validated the winning ticket, our first step is to offer the winner trauma counselling. Becoming R19m richer overnight can be overwhelming to anyone who wins, we aim to help the winner digest the news and enjoy every step of this life-changing experience. Trauma counselling will be followed by extensive financial advice to assist the winner with their financial planning, especially in these uncertain times when global economies are facing tough times due to the impact of Covid-19”, said Msizi.

