Rapist who violated teen and woman in their homes jailed for 28 years

A rapist who broke into homes and smothered the cries of his victims has been jailed for 28 years.

Abraham Selebalo, 32, was caught when neighbours of his second victim cornered him.

North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said he was sentenced by the Klerksdorp regional court this week.

Selebalo was convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman.

Mamothame said: “On the afternoon of November 25 2015, Selebalo entered the home of the then 16-year-old girl through an open front door, carrying a knife, while she was watching TV by herself in her parents’ room. He covered her face with a blanket and put a knife to her throat, then he raped her. [After the crime] he dragged the girl to another room, locked her in and then fled with the keys.”

In the second incident, on morning of the September 15 2016, Selebalo entered the house of a 55-year-old woman through an open kitchen door while she was preparing to go to work. “Again, he covered the victim with a sheet and put a knife to her throat, marched her to the bedroom and raped her. He locked her in and fled with the house keys.

“The neighbours heard her scream for help and rushed to her. Other members of the community were alerted, acted swiftly and apprehended Selebalo, who had tried to hide in a toilet a few houses away.

“The police arrived and arrested him. He was remanded in custody for the duration of the trial.”

Selebalo was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment for each of the offences.

Mamothame said the prosecution successfully argued that the sentences should be served consecutively, resulting in Selebalo effectively serving 28 years.

In aggravation of sentencing, advocate Riekie Krause had successfully argued that the facts of the case warranted the court imposing a longer sentence than the prescribed minimum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment per charge. She argued that these women were violated at their homes where they are supposed to be safe.

The director of public prosecutions in Mmabatho, North West, advocate Moipone Noko, welcomed the sentencing and commended the prosecution team for a job well done. She encouraged her prosecutors to spare no efforts in ensuring that justice prevails for all victims of gender-based violence.

TimesLIVE