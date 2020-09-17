SA's jarring ride through five lockdown levels

Level 5

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on March 15 and the first set of lockdown rules took effect at midnight on March 26.

Level 5 of the lockdown swiftly put an end to the sale of alcohol and tobacco. Local and international travel was prohibited. So was jogging and the walking of dogs.

The military was deployed. Schools were closed. Shopping lists were restricted to essential goods.

Level 5 lasted for 35 days.

Level 4

May 1 saw the stringent lockdown eased to level 4, but some of the rules still proved to be bewildering.

New regulations on what clothing could be purchased - signed by trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel - were likened by the DA to something from Alice in Wonderland.

Under this level, people could only buy "closed-toe" shoes or shirts that were promoted to be "worn under jacket coats and/or knitwear”. Gatherings were also not allowed.