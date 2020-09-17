Shooting of anaesthetist 'more like a hit than robbery gone wrong': Sama

The South African Medical Association (Sama) on Thursday likened the shooting of anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi to being “more of an assassination than a robbery gone wrong”.

Munshi was gunned down on Wednesday evening in Norwood two months before he and his co-accused Dr Peter Beale were to return to the Johannesburg magistrate's court as the accused in a culpable homicide case.

While police are yet to make any arrests in connection with Munshi’s killing, some in the medical fraternity have speculated that the culpable homicide matter and Munshi’s murder could be linked.

The patient involved in that case, Zayaan Sayed, died at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic in October last year, hours after Beale performed what was meant to be a routine laparoscopic operation to stop reflux.

Beale and Munshi were subsequently arrested and granted bail of R10,000. Their last court appearance was three weeks ago.

Commenting on the latest turn of events, Sama spokesperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said: “It appears to be more of an assassination than a robbery gone wrong.