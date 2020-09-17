UCT sorry for nonracialism clanger in article about transformation

A tweet from the university said: “In the initial version of this article, we inadvertently published a phrase suggesting that UCT was against the constitutional principle of nonracialism.

“This was an editorial error, for which we take full responsibility. The article has been amended. UCT remains committed to promoting nonracialism and to inclusivity. We deeply regret the error.”

DA MP Michael Cardo drew attention to the error with a tweet that said: “UCT will 'say no to nonracialism', one of the institution's fundamental values and the constitutional value on which our democratic state is founded. Hopefully this is just a case of misreporting.”

After the apology was published, Cardo tweeted: “Great. Thanks. Glad to hear it.”