'We gonna groove the whole night': SA welcomes level 1 lockdown
SA has happily welcomed the “new normal” with the country set to move to level 1 lockdown from Sunday at midnight.
On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will move to the last level of lockdown.
Among other things, restrictions on international travel will be eased gradually and cautiously, alcohol will be sold from Mondays to Fridays and the curfew will be shortened from midnight to 4am.
The easing of restrictions on alcohol sales under Level 1 must be done cautiously and responsibly to prevent harm to public health. pic.twitter.com/y2P1iDr863— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 16, 2020
The easing of restrictions on international travel under Level 1 must be done with extreme caution, especially as some countries experience a new surge in infections. pic.twitter.com/52mFTDNteN— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 16, 2020
“We have withstood the coronavirus storm. Now is the time to return our country, its people and our economy to a situation that is more normal, that more resembles the lives that we were living six months ago,” said Ramaphosa.
“It is time to move to what will become our new normal for as long as the coronavirus is with us.”
On social media, many rejoiced over the news and seemed happiest about the relaxation of the restrictions on alcohol.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
Nazooooo!!!!— LuYellow 💛 (@ElihleGwala) September 16, 2020
Monday to Friday alcohol
00:00 curfew! pic.twitter.com/1DaEG0EvKD
South Africans came out of Lockdown when we hit Level three.... This is just formalities 😂 #Level1Lockdown— Anti-Racist (@AntiRac23250858) September 17, 2020
Everybody else : #Level1 I'm ready for you😆— TONY (@_MTony1) September 15, 2020
University students: pic.twitter.com/Egfic7LvpN
Ayeye!! We Gonna Grove The Whole Night..No More 20:00🔥🔥We Gonna Go Home When The Sun Comes Up#Level1 pic.twitter.com/xuH8yZg433— Phineas Tlhabane (@PhineasTlhaban2) September 15, 2020
-A curfew from midnight to 4am— 𝕭𝖑𝖚𝖊𝖇𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖞𝖋𝖚𝖊𝖌𝖔🦋 (@svmmerisover) September 16, 2020
-Alcohol from Monday to Friday
-Level 1 lockdown on midnight on the 20th of September
I couldn’t be happier 😭#CyrilRamaphosa #cyril pic.twitter.com/i83oiS9C2y
That 25th September weekend on this alert level 1 will be like a new year at most pubs, Tarvens I tell you, curfew for who.. For what.. Till dawn babaa 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/QmMdK5YlWv— VerbalistNomda (@MansAVerbalist1) September 16, 2020
Curfew moved to midnight💃🏾😻 and Alcohol will be sold on Fridays— Youtube:Mihle X (@miihle_x) September 16, 2020
Kuhle ku Level 1