South Africa

'We gonna groove the whole night': SA welcomes level 1 lockdown

17 September 2020 - 08:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni

SA has happily welcomed the “new normal” with the country set to move to level 1 lockdown from Sunday at midnight.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will move to the last level of lockdown.

Among other things, restrictions on international travel will be eased gradually and cautiously, alcohol will be sold from Mondays to Fridays and the curfew will be shortened from midnight to 4am.

“We have withstood the coronavirus storm. Now is the time to return our country, its people and our economy to a situation that is more normal, that more resembles the lives that we were living six months ago,” said Ramaphosa.

“It is time to move to what will become our new normal for as long as the coronavirus is with us.”

On social media, many rejoiced over the news and seemed happiest about the relaxation of the restrictions on alcohol.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

