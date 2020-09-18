City appeals against provincial green light of R4bn River Club development

This comes after departments from both state entities supported the proposed development, which envisages eight- and 10-storey buildings in a mixed office, retail and residential complex.

DEADP and the provincial department of public works and transport, together with legal representatives from the city, stood behind Liesbeek Leisure Properties in an appeal against a two-year provisional protection order invoked by Heritage Western Cape.

The provisional protection order froze any development on the land for a maximum period of two years. It was invoked to allow the heritage body time to assess the heritage aspects of the land.

The provisional protection appeal, hearings which the developer lasted almost the length of the provisional protection period, which ended on April 21, before being dismissed in a scathing ruling by the independent tribunal operating under the auspices of the provincial department of culture, sport, and recreation.

Yet it appears the city’s environmental management department went to some effort to compile a substantial appeal.

As the appeal, signed by acting director Keith Wiseman, was delivered one day after the September 10 deadline, it was accompanied by a condonation. This stated that as their request for an extension was not granted, officials “went substantially beyond their normal working hours, working late nights and into the early hours of many mornings and over weekends in order to meet the deadline for submission of the appeal”, which was supported by the “city’s executive management”.

Besides the non-compliant heritage impact assessment of land that is recognised as the first site of colonial dispossession following clashes between the Dutch and indigenous Khoi, the city’s environmental management department lists a further 12 grounds for appeal against the proposed River Club development.

Among these is that the decision to grant environmental authorisation flies in the face of the provincial government’s own spatial planning.

“The decision does not align with relevant national and provincial legislation, provincial and city policy and spatial plans, and the environmental management framework approved by the Western Cape provincial MEC for environmental affairs and development planning,” states the appeal.

Beyond spatial and planning policies, the city department’s appeal notes the development, which is in a sensitive environmental area and situated in a one-in-10-year floodplain, is not aligned to the city’s climate change policy, the city’s BioNet, the Western Cape biodiversity spatial plan, nor the national Protected Areas Act.