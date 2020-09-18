South Africa

Comair to shed 400 jobs as it adopts business rescue plan

18 September 2020 - 18:46
Comair has announced that it has adopted a business rescue plan.
Comair has announced that it has adopted a business rescue plan.
Image: 123RF/Tyler Olson.

Comair announced on Friday it is cutting about 400 jobs as the airline tries to turn its fortunes around.

It said in a statement the company has adopted a business rescue plan.

The airline said its turnaround plan will focus on reducing operating costs and growing ancillary revenue.

“This will see the current workforce reduced from about 2,200 employees to 1,800 through voluntary retrenchment and early retirement programmes, as well as the section 189 retrenchment process that began prior to business rescue continuing.

“It is intended that the fleet be restored to 25 aircraft, including two Boeing Max aircraft,” Comair said.

The aircraft will return to service from December with a seven-month ramp-up period until June 2021.

“In terms of the business rescue plan the preferred investment consortium, comprising a number of former Comair board members and executives, will invest fresh equity of R500m in return for a 99% shareholding once the suspensive conditions set out in the business rescue plan have been met. Up to 15% of this will be allocated to a suitable BBBEEE partner within 12 months,” the airline said.

It said R100m of the amount would be paid in two equal tranches as secured post-commencement finance.

“Additional funding from lenders of R1.4bn is required and will comprise R600m in new debt. The remaining R800m will be deferred debt, with capital payments deferred for a year and interest for six months.”

Comair will be delisted from the JSE and a new board constituted.

CEO Wrenelle Stander welcomed the adoption of the business rescue plan.

“When the lockdown happened, business rescue became the only responsible course of action. Had we not made that tough decision Comair would not have flown again. There may still be a few bumps on the way ahead, however now that the plan is adopted, at last clearer skies are now in sight,” Stander said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Future of SAA unclear as rescue funding does not materialise

The anticipated funding from the government to rescue SAA did not materialise as had been hoped on Thursday.
Business
1 day ago

Public enterprises promises to fund SAA restructuring, but DA doubts it

The public enterprises department said on Friday the government will reprioritise funds to finalise the restructuring of SAA and the implementation ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Comair rescue practitioners agree to fund medical aid for employees

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) says the business rescue practitioners at Comair have agreed to immediately reinstate medical aid ...
Business
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Leading owner 'sets record straight' about attacks on horses in PE South Africa
  2. Horse slaughtered with pangas as racecourse labourers feud South Africa
  3. Zimbabwean farmer describes losing home of 22 years in fresh land grab Africa
  4. Scores of Sassa beneficiaries in the dark about their R350 grant payouts South Africa
  5. WATCH | Elephants, giraffes at Zim nursery join 'Jerusalema' challenge Africa

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X