Conviction rate for gender-based violence an abysmal 3%

Only 130 of the 4,058 people arrested for alleged gender-based violence (GBV) since the announcement of the lockdown in March have been convicted.

This was revealed by police minister Bheki Cele in reply to a parliamentary question from the DA. This translates to a conviction rate of only 3%.

Cele said 2,234 GBV cases were reported countrywide. Gauteng record the most at 743 (1,173 arrests), followed by the Western Cape with 534 cases and 1,093 arrests, the Eastern Cape with 243 cases and 488 arrests, and KwaZulu-Natal with 230 cases and 375 arrests.

This comes as calls are mounting for Cele to take action against GBV and femicide in SA.

On Monday, social media users using the hashtag #WhereisBhekiCele accused Cele of being silent about what action is being taken to reduce GBV and femicide.

DA MP Alexandra Abrahams said it is beyond question that, as a result of the low conviction rate, the justice system is letting down the victims of GBV by exposing them to potential revictimisation.