COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 deaths at 15,772 in SA

18 September 2020 - 07:17
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday evening that 15,772 people had succumbed to Covid-19 related illness in SA.
Rich countries bulk-buying Covid-19 vaccines poses threat to the rest of us
Local public health experts have raised concerns about the bulk-buying of potential Covid-19 vaccines by rich nations, arguing that this could further delay access to these life-saving shots by developing countries such as South Africa.