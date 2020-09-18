South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 deaths at 15,772 in SA

18 September 2020 - 07:17 By TimesLIVE
The cumulative number of detected infections in South Arica is 655,572. File photo.
Image: Jozef Polc/123rf.com

Covid-19 deaths at 15,772 in SA

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday evening that 15,772 people had succumbed to Covid-19 related illness in SA.

Rich countries bulk-buying Covid-19 vaccines poses threat to the rest of us

Local public health experts have raised concerns about the bulk-buying of potential Covid-19 vaccines by rich nations, arguing that this could further delay access to these life-saving shots by developing countries such as South Africa.

