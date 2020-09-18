Florida 'child snatcher' in bail U-turn as he fears for his safety outside

The 24-year-old man who allegedly attempted to snatch a child at a restaurant in Florida, Gauteng, made a U-turn regarding his bid for bail on Friday.

Naseem Slamang appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate's courts, where he was expected to make a formal bail application.

However, through his attorney Eric Mahlalela, Slamang indicated he no longer wanted to be released because he feared for his safety.

Slamang limped when he walked to the dock, and it appeared as though he had been injured.

He kept his head and face covered with a shirt.