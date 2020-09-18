Has justice been served or is Andile Lungisa a victim? Mzansi is divided on his prison sentence

“Finally, justice has been served.”

“This a political ploy to destroy our leader.”

These statements continue to flood Twitter as South Africans remain divided on the sentencing of Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor, Andile Lungisa.

Lungisa handed himself over to the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth on Thursday afternoon where he began his two-year sentence for the assault of DA councillor, Rano Kayser. He smashed a glass water jug over Kayser's head during a heated council meeting in 2016 and was convicted in 2018.

Lungisa filed an application to the Constitutional Court to oppose his sentence.

He told his supporters, who protested outside the prison, that he is confident the court would rule in his favour. The Herald reported on Thursday that Lungisa, in his petition to the Constitutional Court argued that he is not fit for prison.

He decried the “unpalatable food, uncomfortable sleeping arrangements, risk of violence and degrading ablution facilities that come with a prison sentence”.

Here's what Mzansi had to say:

He's a victim