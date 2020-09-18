Lawyer who hurled 16 F-bombs at Gauteng judge apologises

The Johannesburg lawyer who was caught on video insulting a judge has “unreservedly” apologised for his conduct.

Darren Sampson hurled insults at the judge during a virtual hearing on Wednesday. He hurled at least 16 F-bombs at the judge during his angry tirade.

“F**k you, judge — and all the other judges!” he screamed.

“With regard to my conduct on September 16 2020 this could have easily been avoided and the honourable justice has my sincere and unreserved apology for the events which transpired,” he said in the letter.

He sent it to the judge's secretary on Friday as is standard procedure.

In the letter he went into detail about his mental condition, including that he had been on suicide watch on a couple of occasions.

“With [the mental condition], especially now that I have been off my medication for several months, I am prone to angry outburst and I have great difficulty in [controlling] what I state. I am prone to hear voices in my head and struggle with insomnia, hallucinations, and suicidal tendencies, sometimes very deep and troubling depressive episodes,” the letter read.

“The honourable justice is welcome to verify this information if you so wish as the state attorneys have all this information at their disposal with a power of attorney in their possession.”