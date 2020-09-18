Legal battle ahead as Numsa and Sacca oppose SAA liquidation

Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association want to legally challenge the liquidation of the national carrier SAA and SA Express (SAX).

In a joint statement, the unions said they had on Thursday written to the presidency, the department of public enterprises, National Treasury and the speaker of the National Assembly to inform them of their intentions.

“We are challenging government for not giving effect to the law by failing to provide funding for SAA and SAX and for failing to ensure that they are viable and sustainable,” the two unions said.

“SAX is already provisionally liquidated and SAA is faced with an imminent threat of liquidation. Government has a legal obligation to ensure the continued existence and viability of all our state owned companies (SOCs) and in particular SAA and SAX. In our letter we have also reminded all parties concerned that a SOC cannot be placed under liquidation in the absence of parliamentary oversight and assent.”

This move comes after the unions revealed on Thursday that the anticipated funding from the government to rescue SAA had not materialised as had been hoped.

The joint business rescue practitioners for SAA had been awaiting the funding required for the restructuring of the airline and implementation of its business rescue plan, with Thursday the deadline for the expected funding.